Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

