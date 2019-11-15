Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 5,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,639. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.