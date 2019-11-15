Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

