Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.