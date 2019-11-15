Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $1,749.39. 261,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,757.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,836.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total transaction of $1,809,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $29,189,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

