Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149,855. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

