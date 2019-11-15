Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 16,241 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Aqua America in the second quarter worth $463,972,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aqua America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aqua America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,862,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,402,000 after buying an additional 155,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.47. 55,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,060. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

