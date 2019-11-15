TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 935,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 217,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOPS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

