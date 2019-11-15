Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

