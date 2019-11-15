Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,416 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1,145.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Rentals by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,833. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.90.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.