Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,503 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 634.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 24,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $490.36. 94,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.94 and its 200-day moving average is $449.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

