Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.80. 2,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,627. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.