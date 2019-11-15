Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $838,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

