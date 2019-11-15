Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 276,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,761. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 419,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 19.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

