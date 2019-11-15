Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 918 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 856% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

