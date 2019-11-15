Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

