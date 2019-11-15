Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TREC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 36,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 18,167 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $163,684.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,556,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,036,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,167 shares of company stock worth $980,285. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

