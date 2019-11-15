TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.05.

Shares of THS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 280,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

