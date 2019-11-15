Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

