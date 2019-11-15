Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

