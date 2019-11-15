Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Tricida stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,946. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

In other news, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $62,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,921 shares of company stock worth $2,862,205. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

