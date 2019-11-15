Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 199,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,397. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

