Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,184 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 480,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,182. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

