Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PC) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.60, approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

