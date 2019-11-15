Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Director Acquires $97,092.38 in Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Tuesday Morning Co. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUES. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 502.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $326,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

