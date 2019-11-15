Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 168 ($2.20) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 275 ($3.59).

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.43 ($3.14).

Shares of LON TLW traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.10 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 18,581,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

