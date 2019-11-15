Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TUWLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

