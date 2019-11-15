Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shares fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.81, 696,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 321,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRWH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $4,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.