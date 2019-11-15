Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,130,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,311,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,600.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 16,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,332. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.