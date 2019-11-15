Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,870. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

