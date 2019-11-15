U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.08. 328,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

