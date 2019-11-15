U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE USPH opened at $115.25 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $945,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

