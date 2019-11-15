Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $6,834,007.95 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $6,834,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Travis Cordell Kalanick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70.

On Friday, November 8th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

