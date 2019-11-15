UBS Group Trims Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Target Price to $71.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.16.

NYSE:XEC traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $90.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

