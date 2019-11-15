UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Declares GBX 1.88 Dividend

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UTL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 252 ($3.29). 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.17.

In other news, insider David Shillson purchased 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,455.20 ($11,048.22). Also, insider Peter Burrows purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £148,800 ($194,433.56).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

