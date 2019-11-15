UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.91 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 19,572 shares of company stock worth $265,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.