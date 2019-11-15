Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,530 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.08) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,883.50 ($63.81).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,568 ($59.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,116,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,695.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,862.71.

Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

