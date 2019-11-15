Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €25.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.36 ($29.49).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €28.03 ($32.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €28.57 and a 200 day moving average of €27.54.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

