Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNT. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Unit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unit has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Unit’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unit by 4,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

