United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $21.10 on Friday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

