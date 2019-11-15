United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,121 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

Shares of URI stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

