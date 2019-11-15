UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

