UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,932,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 4,529,091 shares.The stock last traded at $269.40 and had previously closed at $255.83.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,753,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $7,842,582 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.