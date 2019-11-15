Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

NYSE:UHS opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 475,880 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after buying an additional 293,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after buying an additional 266,953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

