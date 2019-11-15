Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UUU opened at $0.70 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

