Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $39.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

