USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in USD Partners by 138.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of USDP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,516. USD Partners has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.91%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.