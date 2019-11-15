Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%.

USIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

