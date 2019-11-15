Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,334. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

