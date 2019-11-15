Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

